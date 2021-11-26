UMD Men’s Hockey Defeats Alaska Fairbanks to Open Series

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 2 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team used a three-goal third period to get the 5-1 win over Alaska Fairbanks to open the weekend series.

Carter Loney scored his first career goal with the Bulldogs, while Noah Cates, Kobe Roth, Blake Biondi and Ben Almquist all also scored. Cates, Loney, Roth and Owen Gallatin all had multiple-point games while Ryan Fanti made 10 saves.

UMD and Alaska Fairbanks will wrap up the series on Saturday with puck drop set for 6:07 p.m.