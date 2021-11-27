‘MN Christmas Market’ Makes First-Time Visit To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC was the perfect spot to buy anything from Minnesota.

That’s because, for the first time, MN Christmas Market decided to make one of its stops in Duluth.

We’re talking dozens of Minnesota brands and makers all in one room.

“Anyone who is from Minnesota is welcome to apply. We get a couple hundred applicants to be a part of our markets and we pick the 70 or so we think our customers are going to love the most and put them together in one room,” said Mitch Reaume, co-founder of the market.

This was MN Christmas Market’s last stop of the season.

All vendors donate 7% of sales to a charity that’s fighting for kids in Minnesota.

This year’s funds will go to the Real Hope Project, which makes videos of foster kids waiting to be adopted.