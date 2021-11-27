North Shore Scenic Railroad Launches ‘Christmas Tree Train’

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad has accomplished another holiday event with its first-ever Christmas Tree Train.

Lovers of trains and Christmas hopped on a train at the Duluth Depot Saturday and headed up to the newly restored Knife River Depot to pick up their very own Christmas tree, which was then hauled on a special train car back to the depot.

“I think it’s great. We see this as a family affair that we hope will be tradition much as our Christmas Scandinavian Festival — our Julebyen,” said Paul Von Goertz, a depot agent at Knife River Depot.

The one-day event sold out fast, but it will be back next year.

In the meantime, you can check out the Christmas City Express experience going on for the next couple of weekend at the NSSR.