OId-Fashioned Candy Making Returns To Depot’s Train Museum

DULUTH, Minn. – Old-fashioned candy making was alive and well Saturday at the train museum in the Duluth Depot.

The equipment heated up for this yearly one-time event was donated to the North Shore Scenic Railroad Museum in the 1970s from the Grambsch family who operated a candy story for years in Loyal, Wisconsin.

One of the former owner’s grandchildren tells us it’s a traditional they look forward to every year.

“It’s been great and everybody’s been happy. We did, I think, better than I thought we would,” said Bob Grambsch, candy maker. “As far as quality of our quality of candy making, our stripes are not nearly as up to my grandpa Ben’s standards yet, but we’re working on it.”

Museum goers were able to watch and taste the holiday confections being cooked, stretched and molded into ribbons, bows and sweet pieces.