Small Business Saturday in the Craft District

DULUTH, Minn. — It was Small Business Saturday in the Twin Ports, and this is an opportunity for local businesses to celebrate their success, and fellow local businesses too.

At Frost River in Lincoln Park, they invited in people and vendors to showcase their work, which adds to the celebration.

“It’s our best day of the year when you talk about how people show up in the store with the vibrancy and excitement of other vendors coming by to be a part of our day it really is neat to see how over the last 5-6 years how this has grown to be a tremendous thing for small businesses”

One of the vendors set up, is a local pet sitting business, that takes care of pets for full-time workers, families on vacation, and many other situations, but they were thrilled to be invited for the fun too.

“Duluth has such a small strong community and especially when it comes to supporting their local businesses and you can really feel that in Lincoln Park and the eventful and the friendliness it’s just been wonderful”

While Black Friday drew in a lot of people, Small Business Saturday keeps the crowds coming. But with Cyber Monday around the corner, this adds up to be one of the most successful weekends of the year for Frost River.

“Cyber Monday, with a business like we have that is so much online, it just keeps building here right up into December, and the amount of stuff we send out the back door is amazing, and we can have local craft district stuff made here in Duluth that’s finding its way all over the world so it’s really fun,”

Frost River opened up their online store through the holiday season, where you can find deals here.

For more information about Twin Ports Pet Sitters, click here.