Suspect, 24, Arrested After Burglary Prowl In Duluth’s Lakeside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s another reminder to keep your doors locked and keep your properties lit.

This comes after a 24-year-old Duluth man was arrested early Saturday after a report of a burglary on the 5300 block of Colorado Street in the city’s Lakeside neighborhood around 4:20 a.m.

A police spokesperson told FOX 21 the suspect is accused of prowling various vehicles and garages in the area and stealing multiple items.

Formal charges were pending Saturday.