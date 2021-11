UMD Men’s Hockey Sweeps Weekend Series vs. Alaska Fairbanks

It would be the captain, Noah Cates who scored the game winning goal to get the Bulldogs the victory.

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD men’s hockey team swept the weekend series vs Alaska Fairbanks at AMSOIL Arena Saturday night in an overtime victory 1-0.

