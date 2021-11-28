Fire Department Reminds of Caution on The Ice

DULUTH, Minn. — As the temperatures continue to drop, more people are anxious to get out on the ice, that’s still very much forming, and that has the fire department speaking up to avoid any unnecessary emergencies.

Whether it’s skating or ice fishing, fire officials want to remind everybody to be extra aware of changing ice conditions before heading out, so you don’t end up in deadly cold water.

It’s recommend ice be at least 4 inches thick for walking, and if it’s a warmer day, make sure the ice is at least 8 inches thick.

But when it comes to Lake Superior thick ice doesn’t mean there are no dangers.

“People do go out and ice fish and go on to lake superior and it may not be 100% frozen, so not only are you looking for the ice quality and thickness, if you’re going on to lake superior, you want to be paying attention to the weather also. The ice may be thick enough, but the ice may be moving too, and we need to be especially careful on lake superior with going out on the ice,” Paul Gucinski, Duluth Fire Captain said.

The Minnesota department of natural resources’ website is always updated with the latest ice conditions. Bait shops and resorts are also in the know recording daily updates to help keep everyone safe.