Northern Star: Blake Biondi

For this week's Northern Star, we hear from a Hermantown native who is one of the top players on the UMD men's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Forward Blake Biondi is having a breakout sophomore campaign for the UMD men’s hockey team. He’s among the top scorers for the bulldogs and a few weeks ago was named NCHC Forward of the Week.

“I think consistency is just really big so that’s been obviously building a good structure at the beginning of the season helps and just moving forward,” Biondi said.

And it’s even more impressive since Biondi was one of the few to make the jump from high school straight to the Division I level.

“I’ve grown up loving UMD and wanting to be a Bulldog. And so when an opportunity came, it was kind of like “hey let’s look into it for sure.” But obviously, I wanted to come in as soon as possible and that’s what I did,” said Biondi.

“Blake being a guy with a year under his belt and having kind of seen that and maybe been on the other side of that maybe not playing as much. Now he’s playing a vital role so hopefully he keeps growing,” UMD men’s hockey coach Scott Sandelin said.

Biondi’s hockey career didn’t begin inside a rink, but rather on the outdoor rinks in Hermantown, which allowed him to take his talents all the way to Amsoil Arena.

“Always being out there with a puck, playing games with your best friends. There’s nothing better than that. I know we have pretty good success in Hermantown. I think a lot of that comes down to that and I know it does, honestly,” said Biondi.

And with two other Hawks on the team in Darian Gotz and Jesse Jacques, the trio continue to put their high school program on the map in the college hockey world.

“That place has given me everything. You’re seeing nationally Hermantown being recognized, it’s pretty cool and I think it’s well deserved for sure,” Biondi said.