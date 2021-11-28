Twin Ports Political Leaders, Activists Come Together For Native American Lives

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Native American Heritage Month is throughout November, and this weekend political leaders from the Twin Ports came together with proclamations and cultural awareness.

The event was held at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Center in Superior to raise awareness around Native American lives, and some of the serious struggles they are facing like missing and murdered Indigenous women — all while celebrating each other through dance and music.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Duluth Council President Renee Van Nett, Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Superior Councilor Jenny Van Sickle were all there to show their support.

Organizers said they feel comfort in seeing the Twin Ports continue to grow in support of Native American lives and building better communities for all.