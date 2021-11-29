20-Plus Residents Displaced After Apartment Building Fire In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 20 people were displaced Monday after fire broke out in an apartment building in Duluth that housing adults with disabilities and seniors.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the Burke Apartments on the 700 block of Maple Grove Road.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Officials said the fire was contained to one unit because of the sprinkler system activating right away.

However, most of the 21 units in the building got water damage.

Asst. Fire Chief Brent Consie said his firefighters are trained to handle all types of living situations.

“Making sure they’re taken care of — that they’re out of their apartments, they’re able to evacuate. We’ve got them to a safe spot. Initially, we had them outside. We were able to bring them in right away inside to get them out of the cold,” Consie said.

Nobody was injured.

Everybody inside is temporarily displaced from their apartments.

Damage is estimated to be around $55,000.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire is undetermined but accidental.