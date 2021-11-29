Biden Headed to Minnesota to Talk Infrastructure Bill

DULUTH, Minn. — President Biden will not only talk about this $952 million dollar bill, but is highlighting the ways it can potentially help out in Minnesota. Mayor Emily Larson spoke earlier to highlight the ways Duluth might be able to benefit.

With this being the largest bill in history relating to this, Mayor Larson is hopeful the guidelines the state of Minnesota receives regarding it might be able to help maintain the aerial lift bridge, add some key components to the airport and port, but also provide for the lead service lines necessary in keeping water clean.

“At the end of the day we have a federal government that’s investing in our states and investing in our community in a way that’s so significant it can actually change the direction and health of these communities. That is what I’m here for, that is non-partisan,” Mayor Larson said.

Larson says she has a lot of hope that this new funding, and the driving forces behind it invests in our community in a way that is helpful to everyone.

“It’s an incredible time to be a mayor, the person implementing this bill on the federal level is also a former mayor, so that as a mayor here gives me a lot of hope that the person who’s really making sure this gets down to the human level is somebody who knows and understands how cities work,” she said.

President Biden will be in Rosemount tomorrow visiting the Dakota County Technical College. He will talk about how the multi-million dollar bill will help Minnesotans out, and create jobs too.