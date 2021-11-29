Bill Cosby Prosecutors Ask US Supreme Court To Review Case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

In a petition filed Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a supposed promise made by a former prosecutor to lifetime immunity.

They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

The state’s high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him.

Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.