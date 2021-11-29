Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center Brings Holiday Activities Back

DULUTH, Minn. — Some opportunities for people to get into the holiday spirit are coming up through the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning center.

These holiday activities allow families to get out and make memories while helping support the environmental learning center.

Starting Monday, a four year long tradition at Glensheen Mansion continued as wreath making is going on through Thursday, where the frames, balsam branches and decorations are provided for people to design their own.

Saturday December 4th from 10 to 2 p-m, the Environmental Learning Center will also have their annual tree cut at Bear Paw parking lot.

“Oh it’s fun, and with wreaths you don’t have to be a crafty person, it’s fun to make when you get into them, the smell of balsam, the aroma it gives off as you cut it off and are breaking it, it just puts you in the holiday mood. To see the enjoyment and the laughter that people are doing is great,” Ryan Hueffmeier, Director Of The Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center, said.

The funds go towards providing scholarships, paying for equipment, and even offering a bus shuttle service to the grounds.

If you’re looking to sign up, head to boulderlake.org.