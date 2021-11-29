Duluth Heights Apartment Fire Displaces More Than 20 People

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says more than 20 people have been displaced after an apartment fire broke out Monday morning in the Duluth Heights neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to reports of a single-unit fire at 720 Maple Grove Road around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the building when crews arrived at the scene.

Tenants were able to evacuate safely before crews arrived.

The fire department says the fire was contained to the one unit due to the sprinkler system activating promptly, however, most of the 21 units in the building did sustain water damage due to the sprinkler activation.

At the time of the fire, 16 units were occupied and all of the occupants have been temporarily displaced.

Damage estimates are at $55,000 for fire and water damages.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.