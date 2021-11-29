Duluth Police Investigating Burglary at UPS Shipping Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a burglary that took place on Sunday evening at the UPS shipping center on Port Terminal Drive.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary around 5:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found multiple items had been “ransacked through” at the shipping center.

The Duluth Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigations team was called to provide investigative assistance.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.