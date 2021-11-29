FCC Applications

On November 23, 2021, KQDS-TV Corp., the licensee of: K20NR-D, television Channel 20 (506-512 MHz) International Falls, Minnesota; K15GT-D, television Channel 15, (476-482 MHz), Hibbing, Minnesota; K29EB-D, television Channel 29, (560-566 MHz), Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and K22MR-D, television Channel 22, (518-524 MHz), Virginia, Minnesota; filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit: KQDS-TV License Renewal Application

Updated on November 29, 2021