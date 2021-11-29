Hotel Fire Prompts Reminder To Have A Plan At Unfamiliar Public Places

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday’s restaurant fire at Pier B Resort in Duluth has fire officials reminding all of us to have a plan when staying at unfamiliar places like a hotel.

The grease fire at Silos Restaurant happened Friday evening in the kitchen

The fire was contained to the protected duct work in the ventilation system.

Nobody was injured.

But fire officials say this this hotel fire is a good reminder to have an evacuation plan when in any public building you haven’t been in before.

“That’s why it’s important for people when they check into a hotel to kind of have an idea of where you’re going to go if there’s an emergency. It doesn’t happen very often but if it does, you need to know where your escape routes are. If the fire alarm goes off, you need to know what you are going to do and what it’s going to sound like,” said Jon Otis, deputy chief of Life Safety.

Fire officials said Pier B is already in talks with the city for permits to get the restaurant back in operation.

Pier B’s hotel remains fully open for business.