How to Prevent Package Thieves During The Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Tis the season for front porch theft. The Duluth Police Department is reminding those buying gifts, how to prevent their purchases from being stolen.

Shopping online has become more popular over the years especially with online and delivery services making it so easy, but the amount of packages that get swiped from peoples doors leave many upset.

The Duluth Police Department tells us this is not the only issue with holiday shopping, people tend to leave their cars running with gifts in view too which results in many break ins, and even cars gone missing. One lieutenant has a little advice to offer.

“The simplest thing is to just try amongst the folks in your home maybe you have kids that are also ordering, just make sure you’re communicating with everyone in your house as far as when packages are coming, especially high value packages, just make sure someone’s there,” Robin Roeser, Lieutenant, Duluth Police Department, said.

He also suggested asking a neighbor for help, or even using a storage locker on your front steps for the delivery to be locked in. But they always encourage people to call the police or 9-1-1 if this does happen.