Johnsons Help Proctor Boys Hockey Blank Duluth Marshall

Senior goaltender Sam Johnson finished with 38 saves and sophomore defenseman Cooper Johnson scored the lone goal.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Senior goaltender Sam Johnson finished with 38 saves and sophomore defenseman Cooper Johnson scored the lone goal as the Proctor boys hockey team shutout Duluth Marshall 1-0 Monday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

The Rails improve to 2-1 on the season while the Hilltoppers fall to 0-1-1.