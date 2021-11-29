North Shore Hunger Heroes Campaign Raises Over $186K Since 2016

Donations of Any Amount will be Matched Throughout December

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Since 2016, a campaign known as ‘North Shore Hunger Heroes’ has helped raise over $186,000 for food banks and programs in Northeastern Minnesota.

Started by North Shore Federal Credit Union, the brand’s seven offices from Grand Portage to Duluth continue to accept donations to help fight food insecurities in small Northland communities.

Members and non-members are encouraged to donate any amount of money to the program, which oftentimes is matched by the Credit Union.

Cassie Ernest, President of NSFCU, says countless families have been helped since the campaign kicked off.

“We know that hunger is home here in Northern Minnesota, and far too many of our North Shore neighbors are really in need of food for reasons that are real and often complex,” said Ernest.

Throughout December, NSFCU will be matching all donations received.

Click here to donate today.