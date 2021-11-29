Walgreens Addresses Bare Shelves At Duluth Store
DULUTH, Minn. – Supply chain delays from manufacturers and suppliers have some shelves in Duluth looking pretty bare.
One of those spots is Walgreens at 1131 East Superior Street where shelves have looked bare for weeks now, like in the hair product section.
A Walgreens spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 21 Monday:
“Similar to what other retailers in the industry are experiencing, we have seen constraints on select items due to supply chain delays from manufacturers and supplier partners. We are working closely with suppliers and doing everything we can to ensure customers have the products they need.
For consumers looking for items, our website updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day. We are restocking stores as quickly as possible and continuing to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands.”
Zoe Krey
Manager, Retail & Merchandising Communications