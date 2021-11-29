Winter Village In Need of Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the annual Winter Village Festival won’t be held at Glensheen this year.

The DECC will be hosting the upcoming festival this weekend instead.

Now in its 6th year, staff at the DECC call the Winter Village event the perfect time to shop and support local businesses before the holidays.

And with over 40 vendors scheduled to attend, volunteers are needed.

“They are given a red beanie to wear. There are the stoked firewood fire pits they can attend. They can hand out maps or they can snag one of the two inside jobs if that’s more their thing,” DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen says.

The Winter Village will take place on Harbor Drive behind the DECC this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register to volunteer, click here.