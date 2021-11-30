1 Dead, 2 Injured in Fatal Crash Near Eveleth

EVELETH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol says one man is dead and two others injured following a crash Monday afternoon due to icy roadways near Eveleth.

According to reports, the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 53 near milepost 49 south of Eveleth.

The state patrol says the GMC van was heading northbound on Highway 53 when the driver lost control on the icy road and rolled into the median crossing into the southbound lane.

The 67-year-old male driver and a 47-year-old female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The other passenger, 75-year-old Stanley Erkkila of Eveleth was killed in the crash.