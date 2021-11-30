Christmas by the Lake Fundraising Gala Returns Wednesday, Dec. 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis the season for your favorite holiday tunes!

The Bluebird Foundation invites the public to their fundraising gala Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Greysolon Ballroom in downtown Duluth.

The event serves as the release for this year’s Christmas by the Lake album.

Local musicians collaborate to share roughly 14 tracks on the CD.

All of the funds raised from the gala and the sale of the CD will go to help fund scholarships for Northland youth interested in the performing arts.

To date, more than $50,000 has been given out to many deserving students.

“This is great. It’s nice to be back with people again. This is such a long-standing tradition. 14 years of Christmas by the Lake music project,” said Tracy Lundeen, project manager.

The Bluebird Foundation invites the public to enjoy the silent auction, live musical performance and much more at Greysolon Ballroom from 5 – 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

