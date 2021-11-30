CSS Reveals Major Fundraising Accomplishment with Annual Lighting Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. — The College of Saint Scholastica held its 26th annual lighting ceremony Tuesday evening which was followed by the president’s holiday reception, where a major fundraising announcement was made.

CSS held their annual advent vespers service, and lighting tradition ceremony Tuesday evening.

Crowds showed up to listen to President Barbara McDonald speak along with Christmas carols sung by the chorus, but this evening was about more than just celebrating the holidays.

“Our campaign actually started in 2017 under former President Larry Goodwin, and the second Century of Saints campaign was an effort to raise $50 million for the college, and were very happy to announce tonight that we’ve reached that milestone,” President McDonald said.

The public second phase has now been announced as a continuation of that private $50 million.

They hope to raise an additional $14 million dollars that will also go towards a new student center, raising funds for scholarships, and provide funds for other special projects for the college. The improvements will be enough for students and community members to use.

President McDonald says being able to make that announcement in front of supporters and colleagues at a traditional event makes it more meaningful, “it is so joyful, we are so excited that everybody’s back in community, that were able to celebrate, especially during advent, the season of hope,” she said.

CSS hopes to raise the remaining $14 million dollars over the next two years.