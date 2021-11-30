Directors of Local Attractions Plunge into Lake Superior to Show Thanks

DULUTH, Minn. — The CEO the Lake Superior Zoo and the Executive Director of the Great Lakes Aquarium both took a dive into Lake Superior today to celebrate surpassing their fundraising goals for the annual Minnesota ‘Give to the Max’ Campaign.

The CEO’s say this plunge helps show their appreciation for the donors who opened their wallets back on November 18th, a day that encouraged Minnesotans to give to organizations around the state.

For the zoo and the aquarium, the donations help take care of the animal’s daily needs, along with the upkeep of all the facilities.

“With the great lakes aquarium and lake superior zoo, we are two organizations here in the region that care for animals, welcome guests all year round, and we both have similar needs, caring for those animals all year round, those costs are there, we needed to be able to raise funds for that and it’s just a good opportunity to partner with a local attraction,” Haley Cope, CEO, Lake Superior Zoo said.

The zoo raised more than $5,000 dollars, while the aquarium raised over $12,000.