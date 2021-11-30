Duluth Man Arrested for DWI After Driving Wrong-Way on One-Way Street Downtown

DULUTH, Minn. – A 38-year-old Duluth man was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges including fourth-degree DWI after driving his vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street in downtown Duluth.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 3rd Street around 5:15 a.m. on reports of a car traveling the wrong way down the road.

Officers found the car stopped and facing the wrong direction on the road with the driver slumped over the wheel.

According to reports, when officers spoke with the driver they noticed multiple signs of impairment including a “strong alcoholic odor.

While taking the driver into custody officers noticed an empty handgun holster.

During a search of the man’s vehicle officers located a handgun that matched a gun that was stolen during a home burglary in March.

The man was transported to a local hospital as part of the DWI arrest process and was later booked in the St. Louis County Jail on pending charges of fourth-degree DWI, obstructing legal process with force, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen handgun, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, wrong-way driving, driver in possession of an open container, and driving

after revocation.