Duluth Marshall Boys Basketball Looks to Build Off Success of Last Season

The Hilltoppers are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, which included a ten-game win streak and an appearance in the section semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys basketball team is getting set to open its season later this week.

“Coming from a school like Marshall, no one really expects you to do anything like that. We’ve had Coach Mitchell tell us for years this is a special group of guys and we knew that going in that even as an underdog team, we could make something special happen and so we just came in with that mindset, that mentality that no one can beat us. We want to put Marshall basketball on the map. We don’t want this to be the last year that something special can happen, we want this to be the start,” said guard Mason Boo.

And with the majority of those players coming back for this season, Duluth Marshall has a great shot at building off their success and making a deeper run in the playoffs.

“I’ll start four seniors this year and they’ve been with me since day one five years ago. We’ve all been wanting the same thing, we’ve all been working towards the same thing. They can compete with anyone in this league and now we have to translate those into playoff wins and make a deep playoff push. They want it, they know what it’s going to take,” head coach Tom Mitchell said.

The Hilltoppers will take on Cloquet for their season opener Thursday night.