Giving Tuesday Encourages People to Donate

Duluth, Minn. – Following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, people are encourage to donate to their favorite organizations as part of Giving Tuesday.

For the Salvation Army in Duluth, donations help them provide their wide array of services such as their food shelf, weekday hot lunches, housing assistance, disaster support units, and items for their retail store.

“Sometimes it’s the people that have the least that give the most,” says Cyndi Frick, Director of Development for the Duluth Salvation Army. “If you think about it as a percentage of what someone has and what they give, it is a lot. Sometimes it is giving of time, volunteering, because they don’t have the funds. But even five dollars to someone could be one-hundred-thousand to someone else, and I don’t think any donation is small and insignificant.”

Frick adds one of the best donation is to volunteer to ring bells at their red kettles, which helps them bring in more money during their biggest fundraiser of the year.