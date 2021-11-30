MnDOT Crews Transitioning to Winter Construction Mode

DULUTH, Minn. — “We’re standing in what will be a very active construction zone in the summer. All that, we will need to get the bridge structures in place so we can do what we need to do in the summertime,” Twin Ports Interchange Construction Manager, Pete Marthaler says.

The construction on the Twin Ports Interchange is now shifting into the winter construction phase.

Starting Wednesday morning, the last two bridges that cross the railroad tracks that used to lead to the Blatnik Bridge will be taken down.

It’s a necessary step so crews can begin building the new north and southbound lanes of I-35.

During these colder months, crews will be limited to doing only concrete work, and not much work in the ground while it’s frozen.

To work in the colder temperatures, crews use a hydration process that mixes cement with water, generating enough heat so the concrete won’t freeze.

Crews will be able to work a collective 3 thousand hours a week, and MnDOT officials say traffic will not be disrupted over the winter.

“Our work this winter will be comprised of finishing our demo between now and Christmas. Then moving into pile driving for bridge substructures, concrete work, trying rebar and all the process that comes with that,” Marthaler says.

Construction on the interchange is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.