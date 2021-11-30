Prep Girls Basketball: Northwestern, Cloquet, Duluth Denfeld Winners on Opening Night

The Tigers, Lumberjacks and Hunters each opened their seasons with wins.

MAPLE, Wis. – In their season and home opener, the Northwestern girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Ashland 70-57 Tuesday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, Cloquet knocked off rivals Esko 68-54 behind 24 points from Madelyn Young and Duluth Denfeld defeated Silver Bay 57-46 as Erik Reinertsen earns his first head coaching victory.