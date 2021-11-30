Safe Haven: Donate Gift Cards this Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn – The holiday season is a busy time for Safe Haven when it comes to receiving donations.

Executive Director Brittany Robb says a popular type of donation is clothing, but they cannot accept them now due to not having enough space to store them. Instead, people can donate gift cards to businesses across the area.

“So that we can give those to the moms and the parents of the kiddos that we have with us either at our shelter or at our resource center,” says Robb, “and then parents can do their own shopping so that they feel a sense of ownership over the holiday, and that they are able to choose what they want most for their little ones.”

For those who want to donate anytime of the year, Robb encourages people to call them to find out what items they are in most need of.