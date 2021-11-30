UMD Men’s Basketball Off to Best Start Since 1984

Thanks to their undefeated 7-0 start, the Bulldogs are ranked 17th in the latest D2SIDA poll.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thanks to an undefeated 7-0 record, the UMD men’s basketball team is off to its best start since 1984.

The Bulldogs are the only team in the NSIC that is ranked top three in offense and defense scoring, as well as #1 in offensive and defensive field goal percentage. And when it comes to getting buckets, UMD has five players averaging at least 12 points per game, creating a balanced attack on the hardwood.

“We’ve got really talented guys so the more we pass it around and make the defenses work, we got a better chance to be…I think we can be even better offensively. And if we can keep guarding the way we have, we got a chance to be pretty good,” said head coach Justin Wieck.

“Something we’ve really focused on this offseason is building that chemistry and we’re playing great defense. This past Sunday, we weren’t hitting shots in the first half and we stayed in the game because we were playing great defense. And that’s what we struggled with last year,” sophomore Austin Andrews said.

And thanks to their undefeated start, the Bulldogs are ranked 17th in the latest D2SIDA poll. UMD will be back in action Thursday night at Bemidji State.