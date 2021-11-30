UMD’s Kelley, Kaiser, James Invited to USA Hockey’s World Junior Camp

Connor Kelley, Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James will compete for a spot on the team's 25-player roster.

DULUTH, Minn. – A trio of UMD men’s hockey players have received invites to USA Hockey’s 2022 World Junior camp.

Connor Kelley, Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James will compete for a spot on the team’s 25-player roster. It will be the second trip to the camp for Kelley and Kaiser, while James will be heading to his hometown of Plymouth, MI, which is wear the camp will be held starting December 12th.

The IIHF World Junior Championships will take place in Alberta, Canada from December 26th to January 5th.