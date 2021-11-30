Unemployment Rate in Area Down, Job Openings Up

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s unemployment rate is at the lowest percentage since 1990, but there are still a whole lot of jobs that need to be filled.

The unemployment rate is sitting at about 2.8 percent throughout northeastern Minnesota.

There are still 13,000 jobs openings in the area.

That’s because during the pandemic some workers decided to take the early retirement option or help their kids with distance learning at home.

Now, there are more incentives to try to entice new employees to jobs, such as sign-on bonuses, higher wages, and other benefits.

“Offering hybrid or work from home options. Flexible schedules. Opportunities for advancement. On-the-job training. All kinds of things. It depends on the kind of employer,” City of Duluth Workforce Development Director, Elena Foshay says.

The career force employment center in Duluth is a free resource for residents that can help connect you with job training, openings, tools and resources.