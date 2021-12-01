1 Injured In School Bus Crash In Grand Lake Township

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a school bus accident near Hermantown.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 53 and Caribou Lake Road in Grand Lake Township.

The incident report said the 62-year-old man driving the school bus failed to yield while crossing over Highway 53 and colliding with a van.

The 68-year-old driver of the van had to be extricate.

Miraculously, he was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No one on the bus was injured, including four children between the ages of 7 and 8.

Officials say road conditions were dry.