4 Jurors Seated for Kim Potter Trial, Many More Needed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death are to resume jury selection Wednesday after seating four jurors the first day.

Kim Potter sat quietly in a pink sweater Tuesday as attorneys and Judge Regina Chu probed potential jurors for what they knew about the case and about their views of protests against police brutality that had become frequent in Minneapolis, even before George Floyd’s death.

Potter’s attorneys say jurors will hear directly from Potter, who says she made a mistake by grabbing her handgun instead of the Taser she intended to draw.