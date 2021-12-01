Be Served by Superior’s Public Safety Officials

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday is your chance to have a meal served to you by some of Superior and Douglas County’s top public safety officials.

Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, Fire Chief Scott Gordon, Sheriff Thomas Dalbec, and District Attorney Mark Fruehauf will be guest servers at The Kitchen from 11 to 1 as part of an annual fundraiser the four has done in recent years.

“I think this is the fourth or fifth year,” says Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, “so some people have come a little bit used to the fact that once or twice a year we do this. Most of the time when people walk in you kind of see their eyes open up a little bit, and wondering why these uniformed people are in the restaurant. Then we come to their table and take their orders and explain that we’re here guest serving for the day generate money for a local charity.”

Chief Alexander adds the event is also a chance to build a healthy community relationship between the public and departments like his, especially when it is not a confrontational situation.

“Most of the time when we have contact with the public it’s because 911 was called that there’s been an accident or some sort of tragedy or something happened,” says Alexander. “So these are positive experiences where we get to interact with the public in a positive way, have conversation. I think it certainly helps support the idea that we’re all human beings whether we wear a uniform or not. We’re mothers and fathers and parents and so on, just like everybody else with the same hopes and dreams that others have. I think it does help portray the humanity of the profession as well.”

Tips the four receive will go towards Toys for Tots. Past years have seen between $1,000 and $2,000 raised.