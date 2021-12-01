Bluebird Foundation Celebrates Youth in Arts, Local Holiday Album Release

6 regional high school-aged students were awarded $5,000 in grants and scholarships for excelling in dance, music, theater, and new this year, the culinary arts.

DULUTH, Minn.- Local high schoolers in the performing arts were celebrated while rocking out to the newest local holiday hits at the Greysolon Ballroom in Downtown Duluth.

At their Fall Scholarship Ceremony, the Bluebird Foundation premiered their annual “Christmas by the Lake” album, featuring music from 14 local performers.

Organizer and President of Lundeen Productions, Tracy Lundeen, said it was important to gather together both to enjoy live music and gathering together again, while also recognizing the students’ accomplishments face-to-face.

“It was our opinion when we started this to give kids in the performing arts a break a lot of programs are being cut over the years,” said Tracy Lundeen, President of Lundeen Productions. “And we just think it’s important to have high school kids in the performing arts and keep music alive and dance and theater and now the culinary arts.”

The Bluebird Foundation has granted about $50,000 in scholarships and grants.