Chester Bowl Preparing to Open for Winter Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Chester Bowl will start making snow soon.

The ski hill hopes to start making snow this Friday with the goal of opening up by December 18th or earlier depending on the temperature.

Chester bowl has also upgraded its upper lift house at the top of the hill and added a new electrical system.

Staff are excited to get the 2021-2022 season underway.

“So far we’ve seen a really big response for our rental program. I’m kind of anticipating numbers being up this year. Even over last year where we had really good attendance. It’s going to be really busy on the hill,” Chester Bowl Programs and Operations Manager, Sam Luoma says.

If you’re looking to rent some gear from Chester bowl you might be out of luck.

Staff say, they have almost completely booked out most of their items for the season.

They have now started referring customers to the ski hut and Duluth gear exchange.