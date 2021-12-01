Dates Announced for Local Premiere Tour for “Hockeyland”

DULUTH, Minn. – The dates have been announced for the Northland premiere tour for the “Hockeyland” documentary.

The movie will be shown in Duluth on February 2nd and 3rd, and up in the Iron Range on February 4th. Times and locations are still to be determined. Last month, the movie, which follows the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey teams through the 2019-2020 season, had its world premiere in New York City.