Duluth Man Injured in Crash With School Bus

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say a 68-year-old Duluth man was injured Tuesday in a car accident with a school bus transporting children on Highway 53.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the bus and children were not injured in the crash.

Reports state the man was driving his van south on Highway 53 approaching Caribou Lake Road when a school bus pulled across the southbound lanes of Highway 53 failing to yield.

The van crashed into the right-center of the school bus.

The man was airlifted to Essentia Health in Duluth with nonlife-threatening injuries.