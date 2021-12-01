Duluth Police: Three People Injured in Crash Due to Brake Failure

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say three people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning after a vehicle suffered a brake failure.

According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of 8th Avenue East and East Superior Street around 10:40 a.m.

A vehicle was driving on 8th Avenue East when the brake failure occurred.

The car then crashed at a high speed into another vehicle.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.