Duluth Police: Three People Injured in Crash Due to Brake Failure
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say three people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning after a vehicle suffered a brake failure.
According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of 8th Avenue East and East Superior Street around 10:40 a.m.
A vehicle was driving on 8th Avenue East when the brake failure occurred.
The car then crashed at a high speed into another vehicle.
Three people were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.