Fourth Student Dies From Michigan High School Shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has become the fourth student to die from a school shooting in Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office identified the teen Wednesday as Justin Shilling.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County. The suspect remains in custody.

Seven other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.