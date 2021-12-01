Friends of Superior Public Library To Hold Christmas Book Sale

SUPERIOR, Wis – The Friends of the Superior Public Library are holding their annual Merry Little Christmas Book Sale this Friday and Saturday.

Craig Scherf, a member of the group’s Executive Committee, says this is one of the main fundraisers during the year. “This, unlike our fall sale, is items that we have selected throughout the course of the year that are near perfect, like new. The idea is that it’s a community event that is a fundraiser, but it’s also a way that we have some of our best selected items that are unmarked, clean, and ready for gift giving. We even offer gift wrap on the items if they choose to do that.

Most of the items for sale will be less than $10. “It is intended as a benefit for people who would like to give a book for Christmas and they would like something that is gift ready and ready to go,” says Scherf.

The event is a fundraiser for the group, which will go towards their annual gift to the library. “It is used for the purchase of materials which they would otherwise not be able to afford,” says Scherf. “It can cover magazine subscriptions. It can cover children’s books; that kind of thing. It does not go to salary. None of the volunteers receive any money for it, so the total amount that we realize from the sale goes directly to the library to purchase new books.”

The sale runs during the library’s regular hours, which are 10 to 5 on Friday, and 10 to 2 on Saturday.