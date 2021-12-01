Minnesota DOT Brings Back Popular “Name a Snowplow” Contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is bringing back its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest.

After last year’s success, the MnDOT is inviting the public to help name another eight snowplows – one snowplow for each MnDOT district.

MnDOT encourages the public to get creative and submit their most witty, unique, or punny snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website.

The submission form is open through Wednesday, December 15 which you can find by clicking here.

This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:

Each person may submit up to three names.

Each submission is limited to a maximum of 30 characters.

Previous winning names will not be considered. Additionally, any politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) or names including profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded. This contest is intended to be fun, lighthearted, family-friendly, and non-political.

MnDOT staff will review all name submissions, select some of the best name ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2022.

The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district!