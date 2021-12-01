Scandinavian Christmas Village Returns to Knife River Dec. 4, 5

KNIFE RIVER, Minn. – You’ll be in for a great time on Dec. 4 and 5 in the community of Knife River located along Scenic Highway 61.

The Knife River Recreational Council is hosting its annual Julebyen festival.

It’s modeled after a centuries-old Scandinavian and German tradition celebrated with ethnic foods, crafts, holiday decorations, and music.

Funds raised from the event help to support recreational activities in the small community and surrounding areas.

Aside from good food, fun, and gifts, there’s also a troll train running from the newly restored Knife River Depot to the magical Troll Village just a short distance away.

“What you’re going to find at Julebyen is a charming, wonderful, Scandinavian outdoor event this year due to COVID, but there will be local artisan vendors, food vendors, there’s an indoor market,” said Helene Hedlund, event organizer.

Julebyen runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Santa Clause will be making appearances throughout the weekend as well.

Click here for more information.