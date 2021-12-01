Skyline Parkway Seasonal Closure to Begin Today

DULUTH, Minn. – Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road will close to motorized traffic beginning today Wednesday, December 1.

This is a planned, annual closure for the winter season.

These roads will open to motorized traffic again next spring.

The portions of roads closing for the winter include:

Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road

Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road

Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street

Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits.

The first three road segments are located at the east end of Skyline Parkway, generally from the Lakeview Chalet on Seven Bridges Road to the Hawk Ridge overlook.

The last-named segment is at the extreme western end of Skyline Parkway beyond Spirit Mountain, reaching the city limits.