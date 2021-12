St. Scholastica Women’s Basketball Fall to Augsburg at Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Miranda Broberg led the way with 13 points, but it would be a tough night for the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team as they fell to Augsburg 82-55 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

The Saints will keep searching for their first win of the season as they host Saint Mary’s on Saturday.